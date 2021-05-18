Deer Lake mayor says RV park construction up to code

While construction at the Deer Lake Municipal RV park continues, the mayor insists the work is adhering to all guidelines.

"We are accountable to the provincial government, the federal government. We have to live within the rules," Dean Ball said.

On Monday, officials with the water resources division of the Department of Environment were on site, checking on new developments.

There were some noticeable differences since the last time CBC News was at the site, about two weeks ago.

A long black strip of silt shield runs along the beach in front of the park. The barrier will keep debris from the construction site out of Deer Lake and the nearby Humber River.

There are also yellow "Do Not Enter" signs that line the shield on the beach.

Stirling Group, the park's developer, has lined the beach portion of the park with black silt shield, a barrier to keep construction debris out of the water. The signs also keep walkers a safe distance from the site. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The popular campground and park is getting a makeover, but Jean Young and her daughter, Sara, previously told CBC they felt the developer, Stirling Group, had moved past the park's original footprint and construction was affecting the salmon in the river and other species in nearby ponds.

The Stirling Group denied that, saying there is "a lot of misinformation" about the project, including whether they were working near a salmon river. The developer said it plans to address ongoing flooding issues, update the facilities and add up to 100 RV campsites.

"It's basically a redevelopment of an existing footprint of 40 lots that we intend to expand to a couple hundred lots and make it a destination resort for Deer Lake and the community," said Stirling Group owner Jon Stirling at the time.

The municipal park and RV campground runs along sandy Deer Lake Beach. The land is filled in to help prevent flooding. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

Ball said this week all the proper permits are in place and says the developer is using quality fill that poses no risk to the environment.

"We've been monitoring this job site since Day 1. This has been on the go for three years," he said.

Weeks ago, officials shut down the park to inspect the work and decided an environmental assessment wasn't necessary, as long as work stays 200 metres from the waterways.

"We have approval to stay within our initial campground that's been here for 50-plus years. Anything outside of that will be separate permitting. The province will be getting involved again at that point," said Ball.

For now, construction of the new campsites continues, with the park slated to open in June.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador