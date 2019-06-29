Are deer ticks on the rise in Newfoundland?

A veterinarian in central Newfoundland says there is no epidemic of tick cases this season, despite treating more cases than usual.

In June, a dog owner on the northeast coast of Newfoundland found a tick on her dog, and the insect was later determined to be a deer tick.

Unlike the tick species native to Newfoundland, deer ticks are sometimes known to carry and transmit Lyme disease.

If there's anything that just doesn't seem right, it might be a good time to get [your pet] checked. - Dr. Bernice Heffern

Dr. Bernice Heffern is a veterinarian with the Gander Veterinary Clinic, and while she hasn't been seriously tracking the tick population, she said it seems as though veterinarians in her area are seeing more of them this year.

"People are certainly aware. Everyone's looking these days," Heffern said.

"Years ago, they didn't look for anything like that. Sometimes, that can come off as looking like you've got more."

Heffern said out of the six cases of ticks she's treated so far this year, two of them have been identified as deer ticks.

Precautions

Pound Cove resident Dana Blackmore owns one of the dogs who contracted a deer tick earlier this month.

In a Facebook post, she said the tick had been sent out of province for further testing to determine whether or not it is a carrier of Lyme disease.

Heffern said it could be a while before those results are in, but she doesn't see an immediate cause for alarm.

"We aren't seeing much of that at all," she said.

The ticks on this rabbit are common to Newfoundland, and typically do not carry Lyme disease. (Facebook)

Heffern said ticks are commonly picked up in areas of tall grass, so if your dog has been playing in that setting, you should take a close look at them when they get inside.

"Have a look all over the dog. If you see any ticks on them gently remove them [with tweezers], especially if they're actually embedded," she said.

Getting the bugs off quickly is crucial, as it would take a few days to transmit Lyme disease if the tick did happen to be a carrier.

While the bugs can be pretty tiny, Heffern said they're not always difficult to spot.

"Once they start to engorge, or fill with blood, they become a little easier to see because they will become fairly big," she said.

When to worry

Heffern said a dog that has contracted Lyme disease may appear lethargic, or generally unwell.

"Of course everyone's aware of what their dog's normal habits are," she said.

"So if there's anything that just doesn't seem right, it might be a good time to get them checked."

