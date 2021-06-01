Man dead after house fire near Holyrood, police say
The RCMP says it recovered the remains of a 64-year-old man after a house fire off of Salmonier Line on Saturday.
Chief medical examiner, police still investigating
A man is dead after flames engulfed his home near Holyrood, N.L., police said in a release Tuesday morning.
RCMP did not identify the 64-year-old, whose remains were found inside his burnt-out residence in Deer Park, just west of Salmonier Nature Park.
Officers from the Holyrood and Ferryland detachments arrived to the scene on Saturday following reports of a fire. The home was ablaze when they arrived, according to police.
The chief medical examiner and the province's fire commissioner are working on the continuing investigation, RCMP said.