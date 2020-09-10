Deer Lake residents told to stay inside their homes, after report of shots fired

Police are telling some Deer Lake residents to stay inside their homes at this hour, after getting reports of shots fired in the town.

In a tweet, the Deer Lake RCMP said officers are responding to what the force is calling "an active incident," and are asking residents of Juniper Street, Maple Street, Willow Place and Tulks Lane to stay inside, as there may be a "public safety threat" in the area.

Other residents are being asked to avoid the area, which is a residential neighbourhood. Police had asked people living on Maple Street, Willow Place and Tulks Lane earlier Thursday afternoon to remain inside, with officers blocking entrances to those streets.

A spokesperson for the RCMP say no additional information is available at this time, as the situation is unfolding.

The three schools in Deer Lake have enacted their secure school protocols, on advice from the RCMP, a spokesperson for the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District confirmed.

That protocol means the school doors are locked on the outside, but students and staff can still move around inside.

The schools are waiting for further instruction before deciding next steps, a spokesperson for the district said in an email.

More details will be provided when they are available.

