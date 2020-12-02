Deer Lake municipal buildings reopening as small COVID-19 cluster stabilizes

Municipal buildings in Deer Lake will begin reopening on Saturday. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The Town of Deer Lake is set to begin gradually reopening some of its municipal buildings on Saturday, after taking its own initiative in closing them down due to a small cluster of COVID-19 cases.

Those cases — including one in an elementary school — sprang up in the community over the last two weeks, prompting town officials to turn out the lights at several public facilities.

The Hodder Memorial Recreation Centre will reopen to the public on Saturday. The town is reminding groups to review the safety measures previously established for arenas, outlined on the provincial government's COVID-19 website.

The Deer Lake town office will resume operations on Monday.

Businesses in Deer Lake that were asked to cease regular operations can now begin to reopen, based on their own unique protocols, according to a town media release.

"The cooperation and dedication of Deer Lake residents in controlling the spread of this virus in our community is truly remarkable," said Mayor Dean Ball in the media release.

"This virus has changed our daily lives significantly, [and] this surely hasn't been an easy time for anyone. I am confident that our united commitment and community spirit will carry us forward as we deal with the COVID-19 virus."

Deer Lake Mayor Dean Ball says cooperation and dedication of residents helped control the spread of COVID-19 in his community. (CBC)

On Wednesday Fitzgerald said public health is still keeping an eye on small clusters of COVID-19 cases located throughout the province — including Deer Lake.

"Some people in Grand Bank have gotten through their isolation periods, but not everyone has. So we're still following up, and same for Deer Lake — we're only about half way through that," said Fitzgerald in Wednesday's live COVID-19 briefing.

"We're watching things closely. Anyone who was a close contact may go on to develop symptoms, so that's certainly something we're watching out for. But, by and large, we know what's happening there and we feel comfortable with where we are now."

