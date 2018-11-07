Deer Lake Red Wings clipped as lack of players forces team to fold

The Deer Lake Red Wings are the reigning champs of Newfoundland's West Coast Senior Hockey League but they won't be defending that title this year.

The team announced on the weekend that it is folding due to a lack of committed players, which makes the future of not just the Red Wings but the league itself — which launched in March 2017 — uncertain.

"This year we decided to fold because we did not have enough commitment from hockey players in our designated territory," Beth Williams, Red Wings assistant general manager, told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

Jerseys for the Deer Lake Red Wings, Corner Brook Royals, Stephenville Jets and Port aux Basques Mariners are shown off at the league's launch in March 2017. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

At the end of last year the team had a protected list of 25 players, Williams said, but coming into this season they had lost 15 skaters and two goalies from that roster.

The team held three tryouts at the local rink, but not enough players who could commit to a majority of the games were available, and the decision to fold the team was made, she said.

Pushing through this season

The loss of the Deer Lake Red Wings for the season is hard for a league with only four teams, says league president Wayne Hounsell.

"I think that we have our work cut out," Hounsell told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

Officials from Corner Brook, Deer Lake, Stephenville and Port aux Basques are all smiles at the league's March 2017 launch at the Corner Brook Civic Centre. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Going from four teams to three makes scheduling, particularly in the playoffs, more difficult, he said. However, the league had a meeting Sunday and the three teams indicated they're committed to the upcoming season.

"We know that they're frustrated with where they are," Hounsell said.

The Deer Lake team isn't the only one that struggled to find enough players. The Stephenville team lost an all-star goalie, he said, and other players have moved away or have limited availability. The Port aux Basques team has also had trouble getting together enough players for the season.

If another team were to fold, the league wouldn't be viable, Hounsell said. But for now the league will push through this season and reassess.

"We do have a problem, as well, on some other teams, but we're going to stick it out."

'It's not going to happen'

Both Williams and Hounsell said the difficulty in finding players comes from a shortage of eligible people in the area.

People are moving out of town, back into town, and that's the way small towns work in western Newfoundland. - Wayne Hounsell

"You do need numbers because people are moving out of town, back into town, and that's the way small towns work in western Newfoundland," said Hounsell.

The wide area the Deer Lake team covers — from Pasadena up the Northern Peninsula — is a challenge, Williams said, as is the fact that people often have to travel or move for work or education.

"We don't really have anything that boosts young people to stay in our area," she said.

Some players had limited availability because of work schedules, which might work with a larger roster but didn't when things were already tight, she said. The shortened season of 12 games, and the limited size of the league, magnifies those complications.

"'When you're starting off with 15 players, how many players are actually going to go to Port aux Basques and play these games with us?" Williams asked.

"It's not going to happen."

Addressing rumours

Hounsell hopes the league can get back to four teams and continue to play for fans.

"We attempted to provide a product that people would enjoy watching," he said.

Those people have made it clear they want amateur players, Hounsell added. Even if paying players would initially help bring people to the team, it wouldn't work long-term because teams would be left with large debts that would force them to fold.

Williams said she hopes people know that the decision not to play this season was a tough one for the Red Wings, and that they hope to have a team back on the ice next year.

"We never wanted to fold the team."

