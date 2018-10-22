Police say Deer Lake man lied about truck theft, charge him with mischief

A Deer Lake man is facing a charge of public mischief after allegedly falsely reporting his truck had been stolen.

The 28-year-old man told police in Deer Lake that his truck had been stolen from a parking lot sometime overnight on Oct. 18, and that it was then found in the town on George Aaron Drive after being in an accident, according to a release sent Monday by the Deer Lake RCMP.

The man said the thief had left the scene, the release said.

Police say their investigation determined that the driver lost control of the truck and hit a tree, but that the truck had not been stolen.

Police arrested and charged him with public mischief. He was released from custody and is awaiting his next court appearance.

