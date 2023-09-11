Deer Lake struggling with shock of alleged murder of 69-year-old woman, says mayor

Justin Campbell, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Flowers and candles sit at the corner of the pebbled driveway that leads to the home of a 69-year-old Deer Lake woman who police say was murdered late last week.

Yellow police tape is keeping people at bay, flanked by RCMP cruisers still holding the site.

The RCMP arrested Justin Campbell, 33, also of Deer Lake, on Friday. Campbell was charged with first-degree murder on Saturday.

Campbell is also charged with theft over $5,000.

The RCMP said Campbell and the victim are related.

Flowers and candles have been placed near the home of a 69-year-old woman who police say was murdered late last week. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Campbell's first appearance in court was Saturday and he was back in court Monday afternoon. He will remain in custody until his next court date, scheduled for Oct. 3.

Police believe Campbell killed the victim and stole a large amount of money from her sometime between Aug. 30 and Sept. 7.

Deer Lake Mayor Mike Goosney said Monday the mood of the community was glum all weekend.

"It's not the news you hear or expect at any point in a term of office or in the community," Goosney said.

"Unfortunately it's real and we're going to try to help the community deal with it and get through it as best as possible."

WATCH: Deer Lake Mayor Mike Goosney describes how Deer Lake is dealing with a shocking crime: After alleged murder, Deer Lake mayor says town will pull together Duration 0:40 Police have charged Justin Campbell, 33, with the first-degree murder of a 69-year-old woman and say the two knew each other. Mayor Mike Gooseny says life in a small community is “not immune to big city stories or world issues, or social issues.”

Goosney said small communities like his aren't immune to "big city stories" or world and social issues.

He said his community has been buzzing since the news of the woman's death.

"I just ask people, in respect to the family, to wait until all the details are released from the professionals and pay respect to the family at this time," he said.

"This is shocking news for a very small community."

RCMP officers are maintaining a presence at the woman's home in Deer Lake. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Deer Lake's municipal council is meeting Monday night to discuss how it will help the community navigate the traumatic event.

Goosney said residents have been calling on the town to hold a vigil for the victim.

Details are being worked out, he said, and the town will make an announcement on its social media platforms.

