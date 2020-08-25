Mom who'd been homeschooling for months has to get kids tested after just days back in class

Phoenix Murphy had been homeschooling her three school-aged children since September, but after months of watching the latest COVID-19 pandemic updates, she felt safe in her decision to send them back to the classroom on Monday last week.

Two days later, they were home sick. Then, a student at Elwood Elementary School in Deer Lake, where her children go, tested positive for the virus.

"I was so concerned, just like every other parent. Worried about the child who tested positive, obviously, wondering if they were gonna be OK, and then hoping that it didn't affect everybody in that classroom," said Murphy.

"They had [a] fever, and my daughter started getting sick first ... she had a fever and a sore throat, and I was like, 'Oh no. This is it.'"

It's pretty disappointing, and it's been a rough year. - Phoenix Murphy

Murphy said she didn't make the decision to homeschool her children lightly, citing pre-COVID health conditions.

"There were various factors … their health, mental health, physical health, plus with the virus on top of it all," Murphy told CBC Newfoundland Morning. "We just decided it was better to homeschool them for now."

It turned out Murphy's son had been potentially exposed in his school. With the symptoms her kids had, on top of the possible exposure, Murphy said her children had to get tested. They all tested negative.

"With my son, because he has autism, it's suggested not to spring anything on him, like a surprise. For 48 hours beforehand we knew he was going to get tested, so we just watched YouTube videos with him — how they do the test, how long it took — and we explained to him how it worked and how it might make him feel," said Murphy.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Janice Fitzgerald said during Wednesday's pandemic briefing that there has not been another positive test result from the Deer Lake school to date.

Those required to isolated and get tested included the child's classroom cohort, teachers, and other staff members at the school, in addition to anyone outside the school the positive case came into contact with, Fitzgerald said.

Students at Elwood Elementary are grouped into classroom cohorts to minimize their contacts as part of the English school district's COVID-19 operating plan.

The school closed for two days while contact tracing was underway, but classes resumed at the school on Wednesday.

"I think people should be reassured that isolating cohorts within schools will work and it will allow a continued orderly, calm approach to education and life with COVID-19," Premier Andrew Furey said Wednesday.

"But there are online tools available should, and perhaps when, COVID issues occur in schools."

'All this is very depressing'

While her kids tested negative, Murphy said her kids are still sick, so she'll be keeping them home for a while. Her son's cohort will also be isolating for the required two-week period after exposure and testing.

"I think that's a sure sign for me to keep them home," she said with a laugh. "If that's not a sign, I don't know what is."

Phoenix Murphy says her children's test results were negative, after possible exposure in Deer Lake. (Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images)

Murphy said homeschooling is still an option she'll be considering, once the isolation period is over.

But that's a decision doesn't come without its hardships; Murphy has a fourth child, a toddler, to care for, while attending online school herself.

"It's pretty disappointing," she said.

"And it's been a rough year — my youngest daughter, she's basically spent her life in isolation, and she has family that she's never met before that live in Texas, so all this is very depressing."

