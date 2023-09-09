Deer Lake man, 33, charged with first-degree murder

The RCMP has charged a 33-year-old man from Deer Lake with first-degree murder. (CBC)

A 33-year-old man from Deer Lake has been charged with first-degree murder a day after the body of a 69-year-old woman from the same community was found in her home.

In a news release on Saturday, the RCMP said the man was arrested Friday afternoon and is related to the victim.

The man attended court on Saturday and was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

The RCMP labelled the woman's death as suspicious and launched an investigation.

The major crimes unit, forensic identification services, the general investigation section, police dog services and the Deer Lake RCMP detachment are involved in the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is determining the cause of death.

