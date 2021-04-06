Man dead after canoe capsizes on Deer Lake

An 18-year-old man drowned last week after the canoe he was in capsized on Deer Lake. (Gary Moore/CBC)

An 18-year-old man drowned last week after his canoe capsized near Deer Lake's Pasadena Beach.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, two men were canoeing Thursday when their boat capsized. Police got the call around 2:30 p.m. that day after a kayaker heard their calls for help.

The other canoer was rescued and brought to shore. The body of the man who drowned was recovered and transported to hospital in Corner Brook.

Both men were wearing life-jackets, according to police.

Police are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as the investigation continues.