Bad behaviour has Deer Lake mayor urging boaters to follow the rules

Authorities in Deer Lake met on Tuesday to discuss issues of boating safety, following a number of complaints about dangerous boating on Deer Lake and in the Humber River.

The Town of Deer Lake, the Deer Lake detachment of the RCMP, Deer Lake Search and Rescue and Transport Canada have all met to address problems with excessive speed by boaters, as well as dangerous, impaired and underage driving.

Deer Lake Mayor Dean Ball says the issues are due, in part, to an increasing number of people operating watercraft.

We've just got to get people to learn the rules of the water. - Dean Ball

"The numbers are huge now from what we're used to seeing, which is good. Now we've just got to get people to learn the rules of the water," he said.

"Once we see that, I think we'll turn this page, but we're trying to get a handle on it now before someone gets hurt."

Ball said activity around the town's boat launch has been alarming, particularly excessive speeds in areas that marked as "no-wake zones."

Ball says the town has had complaints of people piloting boats and Jet Skis too fast, as well as while impaired. (Getty Images)

"There's a lot of activity happening around the boat launch that's quite concerning for us," he said.

"The speeds that are in between those wake zones are far above what they should be.… when you're trying to put a boat in the water or take it out with all those waves [that] the boats are creating, it's causing havoc."

Education needed

According to the town, measures will be taken to teach boaters rules and standards and to catch people who are breaking those rules.

In a statement released Wednesday, the town said the four groups will develop a boating safety education program to be introduced in time for the next boating season.

The town said it will also install cameras to record illegal activities on the river and at the boat launch, and footage captured by the cameras will be provided to the RCMP.

Ball said the town will do everything in its power to make sure that boaters are following the rules. He said Transport Canada has said it will close access to part or all of the river and the lake if rules are not followed.

