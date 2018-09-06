Beloved N.L. sports organizer, journalist Dennis 'Dee' Murphy dies at 82

Dee Murphy in 1991. (CBC)

A man who contributed countless chapters to the history of Newfoundland and Labrador sports has died.

Dennis "Dee" Murphy had his hand in organizing many sports events and was a member of the Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Hall of Fame and a life member of Softball Canada.

Saddened to learn of the passing of my old buddy, Dee Murphy. We worked together on Regatta coverage for over two decades. Condolences to Dee’s family. <a href="https://t.co/F0DfQheQWV">pic.twitter.com/F0DfQheQWV</a> —@Fred_Hutton

As a reporter, announcer and author, he was one of the province's most celebrated contributors to the story of Newfoundland and Labrador sports.

He died Thursday morning at age 82.

Founding father of provincial softball

Murphy was the founding president of Softball Newfoundland, and he helped establish numerous softball leagues in the province, for both men and women.

Very saddened to learn of the passing of my old buddy Dee Murphy this morning. He was - get this - a member of 11 Halls of Fame, inc. NL Sports and Softball Canada Halls. Just 2 weeks after Duey Fitzgerald’s passing & 8 days after Dee’s brother, Tom, died. Dee was 82. —@telyrobinshort

According to the Telegram's Robin Short, he also had a hand in establishing Softball Canada.

Two years after Softball Newfoundland was formed, Short wrote that Murphy made a trip to Winnipeg in 1965 for the Western Major Fastpitch annual general meeting.

With a representative all the way from Newfoundland and Labrador in the room, the delegates decided to come together to form the national softball organization.

Murphy at the softball field in 1987. (CBC)

Murphy was one of few lifetime members of Softball Canada.

But his influence didn't stop on the ball diamond.

He was the first chairman of the St. John's Minor Hockey Association, and worked with numerous other hockey leagues, and helped establish the hockey museum at the Corner Brook Civic Centre.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Dee Murphy, a legend in local news and sports. He was a longtime contributor and friend to Downhome magazine. Our heartfelt condolences to Dee's family. —@downhomelife

Somehow, Murphy also managed to be involved in bowling, soccer, track and field, darts and broomball and is a member of a number of sports halls of fame.

Celebrated journalist

But even those who didn't play sports were familiar with Murphy's words and image.

He was a sports editor and writer with the Newfoundland Herald, the Daily News and The Telegram. He also wrote the seminal book Our Sports: The Games And Athletes Of Newfoundland And Labrador, and met hockey great Gordie Howe in the 1960s.

Murphy was a familiar face on television too, as a host and reporter for Cable Atlantic and NTV, where he was perhaps best known for hosting coverage of the Royal St. John's Regatta each year.

Murphy sits by Quidi Vidi Lake with former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien in 1992. (CBC)

In 2013, the Regatta inducted him into its hall of fame.

Close with politician brother

Murphy was born and raised in St. John's and was the brother of former Newfoundland and Labrador cabinet minister Tom Murphy. They were born just 15 months apart and were very close, he told The Telegram.

Tom Murphy died at the end of August, at age 81.

