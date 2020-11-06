Decolonize YYT: An Indigenous leader speaks out on breaking down barriers

Kanani Davis is education director with the Innu Nation, and was a keynote speaker at the Decolonize YYT virtual conference on Thursday. (CBC)

A new virtual conference is helping to break down barriers with members of Newfoundland and Labrador's Indigenous leaders and facilitating conversations about decolonizing public services.

Decolonize YYT, held in partnership between First Voice, a coalition of Indigenous peoples launched by First Light, and Memorial University, is working to explore opportunities to advance truth and reconciliation across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The conference features four priority areas of conversation: education, health and wellness, housing and infrastructure. Every topic features a series of keynote speakers, including Kanani Davis, education director with the Innu Nation.

Following her keynote speech, Davis spoke with Here & Now's Carolyn Stokes about what decolonization means, how barriers can be broken, and what the future might look like.

The discussion has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: We hear about colonialism, how settlers took control of Indigenous lands. Can you explain this idea of decolonization? What does that mean?

Davis: "It's a new word for the Innu. For me, it's breaking down the barriers. Breaking down what has been done to the Innu. Trying to make other governments, the policy and all that, understand. We're no longer in the old ages where what's been done to us … I think we need to break down those barriers — it's too many years that we've been marginalized. We're speaking up, we know we have a voice. And we need to make people aware that we're here."

Q: The conference explores different topics like education and health care and housing. How do you go about breaking down those barriers with the Indigenous people? How do you decolonize those public services?

Davis: "I think we need to teach, we need to educate government services. We need to be more [focused on] cultural sensitivity training in government offices and services. I think just getting to know people in your region, finding out more about the history of First Nations and Inuit and Indigenous people in the country. Educating people and the schools in the provincial system. We need to educate people that, you know, Indigenous people are alive and well. And we're still here, and we're going to be here for a long, long time. We've been here for a long time, and people need to acknowledge that. For far too long we've been marginalized."

Q: Because of COVID, the conference was held virtually. Why is it so important that these discussions be held now, even in this way?

Davis: "I think with everything that's going on in the country, systemic racism happening, and it's not just recent — it's been going on for a long time. People are starting to speak up … I think for a very long time we were silenced, and with so many of us now speaking up and getting educated and knowing where we come from, it's OK to speak up. There's been too many people, Indigenous people, that have been put down. Whether it's in education, whether it's in the health system or the justice system. So many wrongs [have] been done on Innu people. I think it's either racism or people just don't know. We've been hurt so many times, I feel like sometimes, is that person racist or does that person just not know? It's learning to speak up, telling our people that it's OK."

Q: Do you think things are getting better or worse?

Davis: "They're getting better in a sense, but … I don't know. People didn't talk about it before, so when I say it's getting better, it's that we're speaking up more about what's been happening to us. Now I don't know if it's getting better with people who are not willing to change. We're more open about systemic racism, we're open on talking about the topic. Whether or not people are changing, I think that's a different story."

