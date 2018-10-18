Audience of Chairs debuts on home ground at women's festival

Deanne Foley and Carolina Bartczak opened up the 29th St. John's International Women's Film Festival on Wednesday night. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

An Audience of Chairs, based on the acclaimed novel by Joan Clark, made its home debut during the opening night of the St. John's International Women's Film Festival Wednesday.

The film focuses on the mental health of a woman who doesn't know she is bipolar.

"It's heartbreaking, it's really heartbreaking," said actor Carolina Bartczak, who studied with a psychologist to prepare for her role of Maura Mackenzie.

"She didn't actually know that she had bipolar disorder, like most people that don't know that, and it was triggered by a traumatic event and she fell full-blown into a bipolar II disorder which made her very manic and made her very depressed," Bartczak said.

Bartczak also spent time with a woman who suffers from bipolar disorder as part of her research.

"Most people, if they take care of themselves, can really just live normal lives," she said.

"But someone who maybe doesn't have the family support or the financial support — their life is up and down all the time, and the smallest thing can put them into a terrifying state of mind," she said.

"This is based on a true story unfortunately, and it's her struggle for 25 years to find normalcy and love in a family in her life."

Much of film shot in Tors Cove

The film was directed by Deanne Foley, an accomplished filmmaker out of St. John's, with an abundance of local talent backing her up.

Foley said half of the film was shot in Tors Cove, just outside St. John's.

"It was so gorgeous last summer, in July of 2017," Foley said.

Carolina Barkczak played the lead role of Maura Mackenzie. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Foley said it took a lot of time and a team effort to pull the film together from words on a page through to financing and then to a final product.

Foley said she was thrilled to open the festival with the local cast and crew, so that they could screen and celebrate the film together.

Staying calm on set

On Thursday, Foley and Bartczak will take part in a panel at Rocket Bakery on Water Street in downtown St. John's to discuss secrets behind the trade.

"I feel as a director, I always feel it's important to remain calm on the set. I feel like I'm the quiet leader," Foley said.

Bartczak added that everyone felt at home on the set of An Audience of Chairs, the cast and crew worked well together, became friends and that the result can be seen in the final cut of the film.

"Sometimes you work 18 hour days. You've got to be around people who are caring and generous," she said.

Director Deanne Foley on the set of An Audience of Chairs. (Duncan DeYoung)

An Audience of Chairs won Best Atlantic Feature and Best Atlantic Director in September at the Atlantic International Film Festival in Halifax.

The St. John's International Women's Film Festival continues in St. John's until Oct. 21.

With files from the St. John's Morning Show

