Skip to Main Content
Deborah Fry named chief justice of Newfoundland and Labrador

Deborah Fry named chief justice of Newfoundland and Labrador

The province's new chief justice will be a woman.

Previous chief Derek Green stepped down last year

CBC News ·
Deborah Fry is the new chief justice for the province. (Canadian Press)

Deborah Fry, a judge within the trial division of the provincial Supreme Court, will be the new chief justice of Newfoundland and Labrador, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.

"With her extensive experience in public service, conflict resolution, and mediation, I know that she will be an incredible asset to the province's Court of Appeal," Trudeau said of Fry.

The province's previous chief justice, Derek Green, stepped down from the position last year, after seventeen years on the job. 

Fry previously had a long career in the province's public service, and for a time, was the deputy minister for several departments. 

A YMCA-YWCA St. John's Women of Distinction award recipient, she has also been presented with the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us