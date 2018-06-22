Deborah Fry named chief justice of Newfoundland and Labrador

Deborah Fry, a judge within the trial division of the provincial Supreme Court, will be the new chief justice of Newfoundland and Labrador, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.

"With her extensive experience in public service, conflict resolution, and mediation, I know that she will be an incredible asset to the province's Court of Appeal," Trudeau said of Fry.

Deborah Fry and Heather Holmes both have decades of distinguished service as judges, and today we announce their appointments as Chief Justice of Newfoundland and Labrador and Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of British Columbia. Details: <a href="https://t.co/qCKJRjFscg">https://t.co/qCKJRjFscg</a> —@JustinTrudeau

The province's previous chief justice, Derek Green, stepped down from the position last year, after seventeen years on the job.

Fry previously had a long career in the province's public service, and for a time, was the deputy minister for several departments.

Congratulations to Justice Deborah Fry on her ascension to Chief Justice of the Court of Appeal, well deserved! And thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/Puglaas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Puglaas</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JustinTrudeau</a> for this excellent appointment! <a href="https://twitter.com/JPS_GovNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JPS_GovNL</a> —@Andrew_Parsons1

A YMCA-YWCA St. John's Women of Distinction award recipient, she has also been presented with the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal.