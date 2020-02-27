Empty buildings downtown? Focus on the positive, says Councillor

A vacant business on Water Street in St. John's. There are a number of buildings like this one, which can stay empty for years. (Submitted by Vanessa Mary Wade)

St. John's Coun. Debbie Hanlon said the number of empty spaces in the downtown doesn't tell the whole story of the area.

"What I do know for a fact is that we've had over 20 new businesses open up in the last little while downtown," Hanlon told CBC Radio's On The Go.

Hanlon's response comes after a St. John's photographer began posting pictures of empty downtown buildings on social media. Vanessa Mary Wade started the project in February, and has photographed close to 50 storefronts.

"I don't think they're doing enough to keep the vibrancy and vitality downtown. You know, the people who are struggling to keep their businesses open… they're the ones doing that. Not the council," Wade said at the time.

Hanlon said the empty buildings are often because of landlords who live outside the province. Because they don't live in the area and can have multiple properties, some buildings often get left behind.

"Some of them are owned by outside landlords, and the buildings are not in great enough shape for people to rent right now," Hanlon said. "And the tenants are not prepared to put the financial investment in, and the landlord is not. You do get situations like that where the landlord is not even in Newfoundland, and the properties are not ready to rent."

In cases where landlords are outside the province, Hanlon said there is only so much the city can do.

"We work with them to make sure it's not an eyesore. If there's garbage or if it's unsafe." Hanlon said. "There's only so much we can do. I mean if you're a business owner and you own a property downtown, as long as that property is not in an unsafe condition, it's allowed to be there."

Wouldn't it be nice to put a positive spin on it? - Debbie Hanlon

Hanlon said some of the buildings posted about on social media are in the middle of having new tenants come in.

"It's nice to see people going around concerned about our downtown," Hanlon said. "But wouldn't it be nice to put a positive spin on it? Take pictures of all the new businesses as well? So that would foster a more positive feeling and want people to come downtown."

St. John's Coun. Debbie Hanlon says the city is limited in what they can do when landlords live outside the province. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Hanlon said the city is working for different ways to further the downtown, including trying to attract more businesses and residents to move into the area.

"Downtown is part of experience. It's unusual because people live there, people work there. It's more than just an area, it's a lifestyle," Hanlon said. "We need to encourage and foster more…residents living downtown. We need about another 1000 people living in the core of downtown to make it a viable community."