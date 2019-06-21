'She's amazing': Debbie Cooper's sons, colleagues bid CBC co-host adieu

Debbie Cooper's face and voice were present in households across Newfoundland and Labrador over the last 37 years as a CBC reporter and co-host, but for her kids, she was just "Mom."

"I think, when we were younger, we didn't realize what her public persona was," says Grant Cooper, her oldest son, on growing up with a local news celebrity for a mother.

"She made a real effort to keep her public and private life separate, so we didn't really see the things that maybe the general public saw. To us, she was just Mom."

Bryan, left, Debbie and Grant Cooper, at Debbie Cooper's lifetime achievement award. (CBC)

That's a feeling echoed by younger son Bryan, who said they would spend every night watching their mom on TV.

"It was cool. Debbie Cooper was your mom and she cast a pretty big shadow so everyone I went I felt like a had a name tag on … but that was pretty cool in itself. I was very proud of that," he said.

"We had her on every evening, having dinner, and it just became natural."

Cooper is closing the book on a storied career, retiring after three decades behind the anchor desk of CBC's Here & Now.

I don't think there's enough time in this little interview to explain exactly how special and amazing she is. - Grant Cooper

Her colleagues, guests and fellow celebs through the years took their turns to wish her well on her retirement — something her son thinks might make her surprisingly uncomfortable for a woman who spent five days a week on TV.

"She doesn't like the attention on her specifically, so she's finding it difficult, I think, the last couple of weeks, but in a good way," Grant Cooper said.

Growing up in a relatively small city with Debbie Cooper for a mother made back-to-school shopping a little bit longer than for the average family, but Grant said his mother always took it in stride, and never made her public adorers or her family feel strange about her notoriety.

"She's amazing. She's one of the best moms in the world. She's very loving, she's extremely supportive in everything that we've ever done in life," he said.

Grant Cooper is Debbie Cooper's oldest son. (CBC)

"She's bent over backwards to support us in everything that we've done. I don't think there's enough time in this little interview to explain exactly how special and amazing she is."

And both her sons agree: the Debbie Cooper you see on TV is the same you'll meet in person.

"Debbie the mom was very caring, gave everything to me, wanted me to succeed in every way and did what she could," Bryan Cooper said.

"I know she had long days, long evenings, but would always come home and make sure that our homework was done and would spend as much time as she could with us."

Debbie Cooper is retiring after 37 years with CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. (CBC)

A little throwback

For three decades, Cooper has been the trusted anchor behind the desk of Here & Now, so it's only fitting that some of her fellow hosts come back to say goodbye.

"I really like how you've spruced up the studio since I was last here," joked Glenn Tilley, a storied CBC broadcaster who was the Here & Now host when Cooper joined him behind the desk in 1989.

"The technology that is used to gather the news has changed dramatically over the years, but the human side of reporting should never change. Things like fairness, honesty, and dedication to your craft. These are the qualities that you have brought to television news in this province for the past three decades."

Anyone who grew up watching CBC TV news in the province knew Cooper's face and voice — and that includes some notable names.

Who better to do a <a href="https://twitter.com/debbiecoopercbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@debbiecoopercbc</a> tribute than <a href="https://twitter.com/karl_wells?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@karl_wells</a>? <a href="https://t.co/MMu0Vj8XFh">pic.twitter.com/MMu0Vj8XFh</a> —@CBCNL

"Can I call her Debbie?" asked a laughing Rick Mercer when recording a congratulatory greeting.

"You have shared so many incredible stories with Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. So many historic moments, so many absurd moments, and everything in between," Mercer said.

Cooper interviews former premier Danny Williams. (CBC Archives)

"You are a great Canadian broadcaster and, dare I say, one of the most elegant broadcasters we have ever seen."

Through the decades, Cooper has had politicians of all stripes in the hot seat for interviews — from John Crosbie and, later, his son Ches Crosbie; Stephen Harper to Danny Williams, and beyond.

In fact, she has interviewed every prime minister from Brian Mulroney through to Justin Trudeau, and every N.L. premier from Brian Peckford on; only Frank Moores and Joey Smallwood are missing from that last list.

"Debbie Cooper is, in this province, an icon," said Williams.

"As a Newfoundlander and Labradorian, I think she's very well liked and respected and admired. And I think she's trusted, too, which I think was very, very important in her role."

Being the face of CBC is something Peter Mansbridge knows well, and in the last two years of pseudo-retirement, the former host of The National has some advice for the new retiree.

Cooper can't grow a beard like him, but Peter Mansbridge, former anchor of The National, says at least she can get to the garden in retirement. (CBC)

"For me, this is what retirement looks like," he said scratching at his white beard.

"So you can't do that, but you can do this: this is my garden. Retirees, we spend a lot of time gardening.… I know one thing: retirement's great. It's a new life, and my gosh, you sure do deserve it."

Some of the province's best-known sons — or Alan/Allans, at least — also had some thoughts to share with Cooper upon her departure.

Alan Doyle, left, and Allan Hawco both profess undying love for Cooper. (CBC)

"I just want to say congratulations on an extremely amazing and interesting and fascinating run on television. Every time we ever spoke, I was excited to get to chat to you," said Alan Doyle.

"You were always fair and lovely and kind and curious."

"I love you. You were the first person to ever interview me for Republic of Doyle. My very first live hit," said Allan Hawco.

One Halloween, Frankenstein's monster came to the CBC studio to do the Here & Now weather forecast. Cooper was, let's say, surprised. (CBC)

"Debbie, you are the best and the whole province is going to miss you."

And what would a send-off be for Cooper, without a greeting from her "work son," and former Here & Now meteorologist, Ryan Snoddon?

CBC meteorologist congratulates 'work mom' Cooper on her retirement. (CBC)

"Well, Coop, congratulations. I know you're gonna absolutely love retirement. More time on the Gander on Terra Nova [rivers] — you can't go wrong," Snoddon said.

"I'm so happy that I was able to spend 10 years sitting right next to you. I learned so much — especially when it comes to being a professional broadcaster. Let's be honest — I wasn't gonna learn that from Crowe."

Honoured to be back with <a href="https://twitter.com/debbiecoopercbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@debbiecoopercbc</a> for her final night of Here & Now after 30 incredible years. <a href="https://t.co/NPGoQKHUlh">pic.twitter.com/NPGoQKHUlh</a> —@AnthonyGermain

"Personally, you've helped me navigate some pretty tough career choices along the way, and for that, I'm truly appreciative," Snoddon added.

"From tips about rocking babies, to raising two boys, your friendship and guidance has always been appreciated. You've really been my work mom along the way, so thank you for that."

Cooper's last time of co-hosting Here & Now airs June 21 on CBC TV and YouTube, starting at 6 p.m. NT.

Debbie Cooper, as a young CBC reporter. (CBC Archives)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador