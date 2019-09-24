Low-key St. John's East debate reveals no clear winner, attracts small audience

Three of the four candidates in the riding of St. John's East squared off in a debate Tuesday, with no clear winner and some notable absences.

As expected, the issue of affordability was a key focus for incumbent Liberal Nick Whalen, and challengers Jack Harris (NDP) and Joedy Wall (Conservative), with no mention of Justin Trudeau and the blackface scandal that has dominated national headlines in recent days.

There was very little debate about climate change, and Muskrat Falls was not mentioned by any of the candidates present.

In short: no clear winner, no major gaffes, no fireworks and very little excitement from the 50-plus people who attended.

Wall gets an endorsement

Those attendees left with mixed positions about the debate and the riding's candidates.

"I was impressed. I think they had a good understanding of the issues," said John Abbott, CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

"They spoke with some specifics. And I think it augers well for the results come election day."

Trent Brinstone is a life-long Liberal, but said Tuesday he will shift his support to the Conservatives and St. John's East candidate Joedy Wall on Oct. 21. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Wall, who is running against an incumbent in Whalen and an experienced candidate in Harris in a province with no current Conservative MPs, picked up some support.

Trent Brinstone, a life-long Liberal, said he is shifting his vote.

"I have my mind set on who I will be voting for this time and I have a feeling that will be Mr. Wall."

Victoria Suna, who came to Canada from West Africa 17 years ago, attended the debate to hear the candidates' views on immigration. She left still undecided.

"I will take time before I decide my vote," she said.

The questions touched on topics such as funding for mental health supports, the province's shrinking population, and the future of oil and gas and the controversial Bill C-69.

Wall said a Conservative government would repeal the legislature because it "hinders" development.

Harris said he would not close to door to some amendments, but added: "In so far as it recognizes the importance of having an environmental lens through which it operates, our party would support it."

And since the new assessment rules for major natural resources projects was brought forward by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, Whalen had high praise for the legislation.

"This will see a new process where the environmental hurdles are largely cleared and and new projects can be approved in a one-to-three-month time frame, similar to our international competitors," he said.

Green Party candidate David Peters was not present for the debate. An college instructor in Carbonear, he said he was unable to leave work to participate.

