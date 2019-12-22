2 people found dead in Conception Bay South home

A man and woman were found dead in a home in Conception Bay South on Saturday, say police.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a statement Sunday morning that officers were called to a residence on Roberts Road just before 5 p.m.

The statement says a man and woman in their early 50s were found deceased inside the home. Members of the RNC's forensic identification services and major crimes unit are investigating.

"Investigators will work with the office of the chief medical examiner to confirm cause of death," said the statement. "This is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no further public safety concern."

