A 25-year-old St. John's man is dead, and police are scrambling for answers

Area residents say the 25-year-old St. John's man who died suspiciously on Sunday was found on the ground near the Sebastian Court townhouse complex off Carter's Hill Place. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

A 25-year-old St. John's man is dead after being discovered early Sunday on the ground near a city-owned housing complex in the downtown.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed the man's age on Monday, and say his death is suspicious. Investigators believe the incident was targeted and do not believe there is a wider public safety threat.

Officers arrived in the area of Sebastian Court — a collection of 29 townhouses located not far from St. John's City Hall — around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The man was found injured on the ground just off of Carter's Hill Place. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is trying to determine the man's cause of death.

Investigators have issued a plea for witnesses or those with relevant information — such as video footage surrounding Sebastian Court between midnight and 2 a.m. on Sunday — to come forward.

A heavy police presence remained in the neighbourhood on Monday and officers continued to speak with area residents.

