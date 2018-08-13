Man dead after a fall from Atlantic Place in downtown St. John's

A man has died after falling from the roof of Atlantic Place in St. John's, police confirm.

There are no further details available about how the man fell, police said.

UPDATE — One man is deceased after falling from 6th Floor of Atlantic Place on Harbour Drive in St. John’s earlier this afternoon. RNC Major Crime Unit is investigating the circumstances around this incident. Area remains closed to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a>. —@RNC_PoliceNL

A section of Harbour Drive alongside Atlantic Place, between Baird's Cove and Ayers Cove, has been closed to traffic. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking that vehicles and pedestrians avoid the area.

The RNC's major crimes unit is on the scene to investigate.

