Man dead after a fall from Atlantic Place in downtown St. John's

Police are asking pedestrians and vehicles to avoid a closed section of Harbour Drive as they investigate.

Section of Harbour Drive closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as police investigate

Police have closed off a section of Harbour Drive near Atlantic Place after a fatal fall from the building's roof. (CBC)

A man has died after falling from the roof of Atlantic Place in St. John's, police confirm.

There are no further details available about how the man fell, police said.

A section of Harbour Drive alongside Atlantic Place, between Baird's Cove and Ayers Cove, has been closed to traffic. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking that vehicles and pedestrians avoid the area.

The RNC's major crimes unit is on the scene to investigate.

With files from Ryan Cooke

