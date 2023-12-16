Dean Penney charged with first-degree murder of Jennifer Hillier-Penney

(CBC News)

Dean Penney of St. Anthony has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife Jennifer Hillier-Penney.

The RCMP made the announcement during a news conference in St. John's on Saturday.

Hillier-Penney has been missing since Nov. 30, 2016.

The RCMP said Saturday her remains still haven't been found.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

