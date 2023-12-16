Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NL·Breaking

Dean Penney charged with first-degree murder of Jennifer Hillier-Penney

Dean Penney has been charged with first-degree murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Hillier-Penney.
CBC News ·
Breaking news image.
(CBC News)

Dean Penney of St. Anthony has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife Jennifer Hillier-Penney.

The RCMP made the announcement during a news conference in St. John's on Saturday. 

Hillier-Penney has been missing since Nov. 30, 2016.

The RCMP said Saturday her remains still haven't been found.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Click here to visit our landing page.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now