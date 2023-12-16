Dean Penney charged with 1st-degree murder of Jennifer Hillier-Penney

The friends and family of Jennifer Hillier-Penney were gathered outside of RCMP headquarters in St. John's during a press conference on Saturday. (William Ping/CBC)

Family and friends of Jennifer Hillier-Penney gathered outside of RCMP headquarters in St. John's on Saturday looking for answers into what has been a seven-year mystery.

Hillier-Penney has been missing since Nov. 30, 2016.

Dean Penney, 50, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife. He was arrested in Deer Lake around noon on Friday.

The RCMP made the announcement during a news conference Saturday morning.

"Seven years of investigative diligence has brought us to this point," RCMP Insp. Tracy Edwards told reporters. "From the beginning, our goal has been to get answers for Jennifer's loved ones and to bring anyone responsible for her disappearance to justice."

Edwards would not elaborate on what exactly led the police to make an arrest at this time.

"To lay a first-degree murder charge against anybody, there has to be sufficient evidence to support that charge," Edwards said. "We do have sufficient evidence to lay it."

Jennifer Hillier-Penney was last seen seven years ago. The RCMP announced her estranged husband, Dean Penney, is charged with first-degree murder. (Submitted)

Hillier-Penney was last seen at Penney's house on Husky Drive in St. Anthony. At the time, she had moved in with her father and was beginning a separation from Penney. She was at the house watching her youngest daughter while Penney was duck hunting at their cabin in nearby Northwest Arm.

The RCMP said Saturday her remains still haven't been found and investigators continue to follow all leads related to the possible location.

Edwards said the police won't provide further details on the investigation since the matter is now before the courts.

Penney appeared in court on Saturday as has been remanded into custody.

Earlier this week, RCMP boats were spotted in Northwest Arm, which is located near Penney's cabin.

Edwards confirmed that the increased police presence on the Northern Peninsula is related to this investigation.

RCMP Insp. Tracy Edwards delivered an update on the disappearance of Jennifer Hillier-Penney in St. John's on Saturday. (William Ping/CBC)

"We do have people still looking for evidence, there may be search warrants executed," Edwards said.

"We will continue to use whatever resources are required to follow up any information we have that relates to the location of Jennifer's remains."

While Hillier-Penney's supporters declined an interview on Saturday, they said the last seven years have been long and their focus now is on finding Hillier-Penney's remains and bringing her home.

