Former Rooms CEO Dean Brinton out the door with 6-figure payment

Dean Brinton is out as chief executive officer of The Rooms, with nearly a year's worth of severance and benefits, but the Newfoundland and Labrador government is refusing to say why he's leaving.

Brinton had spent close to 15 years as the CEO of the St John's cultural complex — which houses the provincial museum, gallery and archives — but effective immediately, he's out of the job.

The provincial government said in a news release Friday morning that Anne Chafe has replaced Brinton on an interim basis.

No reason was given for Brinton's departure, but the release said the board of directors thanks him for his "years of service and wish him well in his future endeavours."

A Department of Finance statement said, "Discussions with Mr. Brinton have been ongoing regarding the termination of his contract without cause and the terms of the agreement were finalized in June."

The statement said Brinton "received entitlement of 11 months' salary and benefits based on the termination provisions of his contract and calculated on the basis of his annual salary of $160,964, as well as a lump sum payment for legal fees."

The statement didn't specify how much the 11 months' salary and benefits comes to — $160,964 annually, prorated for 11 months, comes to $147,550 in salary alone, not counting benefits — nor did it say how much the lump sum payment for legal fees was.

Last year, Brinton, like most government workers, received a severance payment from the provincial government — in the former CEO's case, $24,800 — as the government moved to cut expenses by eliminating severance for provincial employees.

"We will not be providing any further details around the circumstances of Mr. Brinton's departure from The Rooms as that is personal information," said the statement.

The Rooms had only had one CEO since it opened in 2005. Now, Anne Chafe will step in on an interim basis. (Courtesy of The Rooms)

Chafe joined the organization in 2007 and was most recently the executive director of museums and galleries.

A full-time CEO will be hired through the independent appointments commission.

Brinton led The Rooms from its inception in 2005 though hundreds of exhibitions and "more than 1,000 education and public programs and … more than 1,000,000 visitors," said the release announcing his departure.

In 2017, Brinton was presented with Canada's Meritorious Service Medal for "his leadership during the capital campaign Where Once They Stood We Stand."

The campaign raised nearly $12 million for the development of the complex's courtyard and amphitheatre, the building of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment Gallery and the 100th commemorative ceremony of Beaumont-Hamel, according to the provincial government.

