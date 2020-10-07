Metrobus strike averted, as transit union accepts deal

There will be no disruption to Metrobus service in St. John's, as its unionized drivers and maintenance crew have voted to accept a deal with the City of St. John's.

The 109 members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1462 accepted the agreement Tuesday night. There is no word yet on how many members voted in favour, or what the details of the deal are.

The union workers had rejected an offer from the city's transit committee on Sept. 24 and set a strike date of Oct. 5, asking for full severance packages, a boost to sick leave and increased wages for people working after 7 p.m.

After setting that strike date, talks resumed between the union and the city, and the tentative deal was struck on Sept. 30.

Calls from CBC News to the transit union asking for comment and other details have not yet been returned.

After being asked if a councillor or another employee with the City of St. John's would be available to speak on the issue, city spokesperson Kelly Maguire emailed a statement from Coun. Dave Lane.

"We are pleased that a deal was reached, especially given the economic reality that we are operating in. I thank the Metrobus staff for their hard work, especially as front-line workers providing this essential service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lane, noting Wednesday is also Transit Operator and Worker Appreciation Day.

