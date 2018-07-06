'Deadheads' a danger to boaters in Deer Lake

Watch out below! That's the warning for boaters in western Newfoundland.

The Deer Lake town council is warning people to use extreme caution because of pieces of wood in the water, often just below the surface.

"It is a very serious situation. The lake is full of them," Mayor Dean Ball told the Corner Brook Morning Show on Friday.

That could cause serious injury or death and we are quite concerned. - Mayor Dean Ball

The wood is known as deadheads — trees that were uprooted earlier in the year, then became grounded on the lake bottom.

"Going back to the weather we had in January, February, a lot of trees and debris were taken off the river banks and those trees are sometimes 20-plus feet long ... and in a lot of cases, even the root system is attached," Ball said.

There is an unusual number of branches in the lake this year because of nasty weather in January and February, the town says. (Facebook/Town of Deer Lake)

Ball said the danger was brought to the town's attention by a team hired to do an underwater survey to identify the salvage potential of old pulp logs which have rested on the floor of the lake for decades.

"They hooked on and took out of the water about 20 pieces and towed them to shore, but there is still a lot," Ball said.

"It's very dangerous to boaters, especially to those who are not paying a lot of attention to the water in front of them."

'Hard to see'

Ball said traffic is just starting to pick up on the lake now that school's out and the weather improving and a lot of young people are out on Sea-Doos and other watercraft.

"If your eyes are not looking for this stuff, they're hard to see," Ball cautioned.

He said some of the trees are 10-12 inches around, so running into them "will throw you off. That could cause serious injury or death and we are quite concerned," Ball said.

Stumps are littered on the sandy bottom of Deer Lake and in the Humber River, remnants of the area's logging history. (Facebook/Town of Deer Lake)

Volunteers have marked some of the deadheads, but not all.

"What's above water today could be six inches below the water level tomorrow," Ball said, warning boaters to slow down and pay attention.

"Your eyes have got to be peeled on the water just the same as when you're driving a car."

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.