Dozens of dead seals washing ashore in Conception Bay South

Megan Tucker was walking her dogs along the shore of Chamberlains Beach in her hometown of Conception Bay South on Sunday, when she came upon what she calls an "unsettling" sight.

A pair of dead seals had washed up on the rocky shoreline.

When she came back to the same beach Wednesday morning, she said there were around 20 more dead seals washed ashore, some of which were badly mangled and missing various body parts, including their heads.

"I've seen the odd fish or maybe an odd bird," said Tucker, who has lived in C.B.S. her entire life. "In 39 years, I've never seen a seal wash up on a beach in Chamberlains."

Dozens of dead seals have been spotted washed ashore in C.B.S. and the surrounding area since last weekend.

Kyle Downey said he, too, was also walking his dog along the Chamberlains Beach shoreline when he spotted seal carcasses washed up on the rocky beach.

"We've been counting every day now, and for the last three to four days, they've just been increasing in numbers," said Downey, who owns a home on the beach itself.

He said at least 20 dead seals washed up near the front of his house.

Dozens of dead seals have been spotted washed ashore around CBS, Chamberlains, and surrounding area.

Downey said he's never seen a sight quite like this one. He hopes someone will remove the seals from the area soon, as the warm weather could cause the carcasses to smell more pungent.

After spotting the carcasses for the first time, Tucker said she called Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) and posted a warning on Facebook.

She said she hasn't heard back from DFO, but hopes the seals will be removed.

"People come here with their kids, there are houses, like, 20 metres from the beach," said Tucker. "So, I guess I thought it was just really important to make sure people were aware."

The exact cause of the deaths remains unclear.

CBC News has contacted DFO for comment.

