Dead ducks appear deliberately run over, says retired cop who discovered them
Caution: This article contains details and images that may be disturbing for some readers
A retired RCMP officer who came across five dead ducks while out for a morning walk in Shoal Harbour believes they were mowed down by a snowmobile.
John Butt was walking near the causeway in the community around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when he noticed snowmobile tracks in the ice.
"When I looked down, I saw five dead ducks there on the ice, black ducks, where the skidoo had went through skipping over the water," he told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.
"Obviously the ducks were there in the water and they just plowed through all the ducks."
Butt said a sixth duck appeared to have been injured, but was still alive.
"I mean, I've seen some disturbing sights in my lifetime, but you know the waterfowl there in Shoal Harbour people go to feed the ducks all the time, and the geese, and that's more of a sanctuary than anything else," he said.
"For someone to just blatantly go through there on purpose and you know kill five ducks like that, and there was another one there that was crippled on the ice."
The Department of Fisheries and Land Resources confirmed that enforcement officers are investigating.
Anyone who may have seen a snowmobile skipping water on the ice in the area are asked to contact the Fish and Wildlife Enforcement office in Clarenville at 466-4084, or the poaching report line at 1-877-820-0999.
