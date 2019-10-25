19,000 chickens dead of heat exhaustion at N.L. farm but no concern for human health: province

BIA Farms on Roaches Line is reporting that 19,000 of approximately 160,000 chickens have died as the result of heat exhaustion but the province says that there is no risk to human health.

The Department of Fisheries and Land Resources said in a news release Friday that the broiler chickens — raised for meat production — died as the result of a computer malfunction affecting operation of the facility's ventilation and fan system on Thursday.

BIA Farms is composting the chickens at a landfill in accordance with environmental regulations.

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief veterinary officer advised the department that no infectious disease was detected and and there is no human health or food safety risk.

The company isn't expected to face any discipline for the incident as it did not violate any compliance requirements under the Animal Health and Protection Act, according to the provincial government.

