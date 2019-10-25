19,000 chickens dead of heat exhaustion at N.L. farm but no concern for human health: province
BIA Farms on Roaches Line did not violate any compliance requirements, says provincial government
BIA Farms on Roaches Line is reporting that 19,000 of approximately 160,000 chickens have died as the result of heat exhaustion but the province says that there is no risk to human health.
The Department of Fisheries and Land Resources said in a news release Friday that the broiler chickens — raised for meat production — died as the result of a computer malfunction affecting operation of the facility's ventilation and fan system on Thursday.
BIA Farms is composting the chickens at a landfill in accordance with environmental regulations.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief veterinary officer advised the department that no infectious disease was detected and and there is no human health or food safety risk.
The company isn't expected to face any discipline for the incident as it did not violate any compliance requirements under the Animal Health and Protection Act, according to the provincial government.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.