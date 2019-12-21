N.L.'s Dawson Mercer makes World Juniors roster
Forward from Bay Roberts will suit up for Team Canada when tournament starts on Boxing Day
When the puck drops for Team Canada in the hockey World Junior Championship on Boxing Day, Newfoundland and Labrador's Dawson Mercer will be there.
The 18-year-old forward from Bay Roberts survived the final cuts to the national men's team roster, with Hockey Canada releasing the lineup early Saturday morning.
Mercer has just wrapped up six days of pre-tournament training in Vienna and in Brno, which is in the Czech Republic. On Thursday, he scored for Canada as the team beat Switzerland 3-0 in an exhibition game.
Team Canada opens the tournament on Thursday against the United States in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Mercer is projected to be a late first-round pick in next summer's NHL entry draft. Another Newfoundlander, Alex Newhook of St. John's was cut from the team last week.
