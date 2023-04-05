Dawson Mercer scores 1st career hat trick
The young NHL player from Bay Roberts scored three goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Young player from N.L. scored three goals against Pittsburgh Penguins
Dawson Mercer scored his first NHL hat trick Tuesday night in New Jersey.
Mercer's three goals included the game winner in a 5-1 Devils win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The young hockey star from Bay Roberts is having a strong sophomore season. He's already set career highs in goals, assists and points, besting his first season that earned him votes for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year.
It's been more than a decade since a Newfoundland and Labrador player has scored a hat trick in the NHL. Teddy Purcell from St. John's was the last to do it while playing with the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 7, 2012.
