Dawson Mercer scores 1st career hat trick

Dawson Mercer scored three goals in a 5-1 New Jersey Devils win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

The young hockey star from Bay Roberts is having a strong sophomore season. He's already set career highs in goals, assists and points, besting his first season that earned him votes for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year.

It's been more than a decade since a Newfoundland and Labrador player has scored a hat trick in the NHL. Teddy Purcell from St. John's was the last to do it while playing with the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 7, 2012.

