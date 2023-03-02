Dawson Mercer setting franchise records with the New Jersey Devils

Dawson Mercer of Bay Roberts is setting New Jersey Devils franchise records. (New Jersey Devils/Twitter)

Dawson Mercer, the young hockey star from Bay Roberts, is on heater with the New Jersey Devils.

In his last seven games the 21-year-old has amassed 14 points, and set another new record with the NHL franchise — this time by scoring goals in seven consecutive games.

This after setting a franchise record last week for the most consecutive games played by someone beginning their career. He collected that accolade by playing in his 141st consecutive game since his rookie debut at the beginning of last season, surpassing former New Jersey Devil veteran Scott Gomez.

Mercer's early success in the NHL is no surprise to Bo Bennet, his uncle and former minor hockey coach.

"Two years ago I did an interview and I said 'the Devils don't know what they have.' And they didn't," Bennett told CBC News on Thursday.

"Dawson has done this at every level. I'm not going to say hockey is easy. Hockey isn't easy at any level. From the outside looking at him, he makes it look easy."

But the numbers Mercer collected recently are making the sport's analysts take notice.

From the draft floor in 2020 where Mercer was drafted 18th overall by the New Jersey Devils, to making an immediate impact in his rookie year, Mercer's success is continuing in his sophomore season as he surpassed last year's point total — 42 — and set a new career high with 22 games left in the campaign.

"He has adapted at every single level. No matter where you put him he excels," said Bennett.

"It doesn't shock me, it's what he's done his whole life."

Bo Bennett, who is Dawson Mercer's uncle and lifelong coach, says he's watching his nephew proudly make a name for himself in the NHL. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Bennett said his nephew's success means everything to him.

"It's a product of my hard work, his father's hard work and a lot of other people," he said.

Mercer posted four points in a win over the Colorado Avalanche and friend-rival Alex Newhook of St. John's Wednesday night during his record-breaking scoring streak.

Bennett said the duo, who grew up playing against each other and became teammates on Team Canada during a World Junior Championship run, bring the best out in each other.

"They love the competition, they love each other, they really do. They're both wonderful people," he said, having coached both in the past.

"Newfoundland definitely has a bright light shining on it right now for hockey."

Meanwhile, two other Mercer siblings are carving out their own paths in the hockey world.

Riley Mercer, 18, is in his third season of tending the net for the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL, while Jessica Mercer, 17, is holding down the blue line for Team N.L. in the ongoing Canada Games.

As for the Devils, the club is in good position to make it into the post season and compete for the Stanley Cup.

If that happens, Bennett said he'll be on the first flight out to watch his nephew try to replicate what Newhook did a year before with the Avalanche.

