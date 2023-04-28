Dawson Mercer shines as his New Jersey Devils take a 3-2 series lead

It's been a break-out year for Dawson Mercer, and his penchant for big goals continued on Thursday night as his New Jersey Devils moved within one game of eliminating their rival New York Rangers.

The pride of Bay Roberts scored a beautiful goal and added an assist as the Devils downed the Rangers 4-0, to take a 3-2 series lead in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Mercer first found the score sheet early in the second period, when his shot was tipped in by teammate Erik Haula. The powerplay goal made it 2-0.

"I heard him yelling there," Mercer told the media after the game. "I knew I was in the middle, usually guys come at you pretty quick there. I turned quick as I could to get it on the net, and Haulsy [had] a good tip."

Later in the frame, Haula returned the favour. The pair broke out of their own end on a shorthanded two-on-one, with Haula teeing up a perfect pass for Mercer to rip a blazing one-timer high over the goalie's shoulder. It was the 21-year-old's first playoff goal.

"When we got that first one, the momentum just kept going," Mercer said. "We ran with and all game we had chances after chance. … From the goalie, defense to the forwards, we just really ran with it after that big goal off the start."

The Devils started out the series with two losses, but have won three straight since then. The team will have a chance to close out the series Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador