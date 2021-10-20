Watch: N.L.'s Dawson Mercer scores 1st career NHL goal

Newfoundland and Labrador's own Dawson Mercer scored the first goal of his National Hockey League career Tuesday night in Newark, N.J.

Mercer was picked 18th overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2020 NHL entry draft, and made his big league debut Friday night in a 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

It only took two games for Mercer to find the back of the net.

It came at 5:02 of the first period against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, blasting a one-timer set up by teammate Tomas Tatar and giving the Devils a 1-0 lead in front of a hometown crowd. Mercer and the Devils went on to win 4-2.

"I'm pretty happy I got that one out of the way. I took it all in."

"I'm pretty happy I got that one out of the way," Mercer told reporters in a post-game interview.

"I took it all in. I know the guys were really happy. I was just celebrating there in the corner and the fans got up, the building erupted and it was a great feeling for me."

The Devils are back in action Thursday night against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

