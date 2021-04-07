As grocery prices climb, Hopedale woman fights food insecurity with hunting and foraging

Dawn Winters lives in Hopedale, and often relies on the land to provide food for her and her family. It provides a layer of food security as food costs continue to rise in the north. (Submitted by Dawn Winters)

Dawn Winters grew up hunting and foraging.

When she was a kid, her dad took her everywhere, she says.

Today, Winters says those skills keep her family fed, adding a layer of security to her life. Knowing where her next meal is coming from gives her peace of mind.

"I felt proud and grateful that I was able to grow up that way," she said.

Not everyone had that upbringing. Winters says she's watched food insecurity escalate around her in recent years. People dependent on store-bought food sometimes have to go hungry, she says, relying on smaller portions and stretching out their budgets as grocery prices grow.

$18 for a small serving of roast beef

Some of those grappling with the rising cost of living in Hopedale have moved away — something she says she would consider, too, if not for her ability to hunt.

"There's a little roast beef here at the store no bigger than your hand, and that was $18. That's probably only good enough for two people, and I got a family of four," she said.

Picked berries can be used to make jams or can be stored for later in the year. (Submitted by Dawn Winters)

Winters supplements her catches with store-bought goods, but says that meat isn't quite as satisfying as the game she snares. Fish — which she dries and stores — keeps her kitchen stocked.

She also joins a group of hunters each spring, in search of wild eggs from birds like ducks or geese.

"It's the first wild food we have access to in the springtime. Once the ice breaks, everybody takes off in their boats," she said.

WATCH | Photographer Dawn Winters talks about her family's experience of hunting wild game on the north coast of Labrador:

Hunting and gathering in Hopedale CBC News Newfoundland 2:50 Photographer Dawn Winters of Hopedale takes us through her family's experience of hunting wild game on the north coast of Labrador 2:50

"You're lucky if you find just one or two eggs.… So it all depends on when the birds lay and when we're able to go out. It's the only time when the season opens, the only time you can get it."

Inuit communities across Labrador's coast traditionally collect wild eggs. Although the hunt takes time, coming home with a haul makes all that effort worth it.

"You could wait for hours. If you're lucky, you can just wait for an hour or two, if they come right away.… Sometimes they don't even come at all," she says.

Winters usually hunts for wild eggs in the spring, a favourite among those in her family. (Submitted by Dawn Winters)

Whatever Winters doesn't need is usually offered to a relative or the wider community. It's a practice that allows her to stay connected to her family roots, while helping to feed others.

"Without it, we'd be more worried," she says.

Foraging skills remain strong

It's not an easy burden, though, especially if she doesn't have enough stocked away for her family.

"You have that worry in your heart that you're not providing, or not good enough," she said. "Trying to put food on the table is stressful."

Fishing is a valuable skill for Winters and her family, who often fish to have meat for their freezer. (Submitted by Dawn Winters)

Despite rising grocery prices, a good number of Hopedale residents can hunt, fish and forage — those skills remain strong, she says, along the coast.

"To know that it's still alive and well, especially to have your kids there and learn those traditions as well — it's good to know that people are still carrying it on."

Fed Up is a series by CBC NL, in collaboration with Food First NL, exploring the issues of food insecurity and why many people in the province are struggling to access food.

Fed Up is a collaboration between CBC N.L. and Food First NL, the province’s not-for-profit organization that works to improve access to healthy, safe and culturally appropriate food.

