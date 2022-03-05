Ottawa needs to play key role in mandating paid sick leave, says N.L. labour minister

Labour Minister Bernard Davis says mandated paid sick leave is a 'fantastic idea' and says the federal government needs to help make it happen. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's labour minister says the federal government will need to play a key role if the province is to move forward with mandating paid sick leave.

Bernard Davis said paid sick leave was one of several topics discussed at a meeting Friday with his provincial counterparts and federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan, who recently called on provinces to mandate 10 days of paid sick leave.

"I think there's an opportunity here," Davis told reporters this week.

Right now, businesses in Newfoundland and Labrador are required only to give workers seven sick days but aren't required to pay staff for those days off.

Davis wouldn't give a firm number of how many days of paid leave should be mandated, and noted the number varies among provinces where paid sick leave is already mandatory. Prince Edward Island, for example, mandates one day, Quebec mandates two and British Columbia mandates five.

"We're all committed to trying to find ways to make this happen, whatever the number [of days] would be. We're going to try to make things happen for employers and employees across the province," Davis said.

He also hopes the federal government will play a key part in moving the mandate forward, saying federal programs should be available to address the affordability aspect of the plan — especially coming out of COVID-19 restrictions.

"There's a lot of issues that would come from … coming right out of COVID for small businesses. We all agree that this is a fantastic idea for employees, and I think most employers would like to be able to do that too. And the affordability factor of that would be a problem for them. So that's why we're talking to the federal government," Davis said.

"We've asked the federal government to come to the table with opportunities to support us in this. And not just support us as provinces. Support the employees, which is the key focus for us, and the employers who have gone through probably the worst life as an employer during this COVID time."

Davis said his federal and provincial counterparts plan to meet again in June but he doesn't expect legislation being ready for the spring sitting of the House of Assembly.