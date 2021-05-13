Harrowing house fire escape still haunts Davidsville mother

Loretta Collins with her daughters Julie, left, and Jasmin. Both Julie and Jasmin were at home in Davidsville when their family home caught fire on Mother's Day. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The call that Loretta Collins received on Mother's Day sent her into a panic.

She was only about 20 minutes away from her home and her two daughters in Davidsville, N.L., heading into Gander to run some errands ahead of a busy week for her family.

Phone service on that central Newfoundland road is spotty, and dead for long stretches. So she heard just a few words from her daughter, who was crying on the phone.

"She was saying 'Mom, the house is on fire and I can't—' and then of course I lost service," Collins remembers. It was overwhelming.

"Not knowing if they're in a house burning alive, I don't have words for that," she said. "I'll never — that feeling, I don't think will ever leave me again. I would not ever want anybody to experience what I experienced that day."

Twenty minutes later, she finally made it back to Davidsville and found her two daughters safe at a neighbour's house. But her home and everything in it was gone.

Collins says her two daughters were in the house when the fire erupted. (Shawn Bauld/Facebook)

"It could have been worse," she said.

"It was only by the grace of god … that we're not doing two funerals today," she told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning on Thursday.

Now, from two rooms in a motel at the edge of Gander, Collins is figuring out how to get through the next few days and the next few weeks.

"I'm trying to stay positive, we are planning to rebuild," she said Thursday. "I mean, that's our home."

The first matter of business: trying to organize some sort of celebration for her son, James, to coincide with his Grade 12 graduation on Friday.

The graduation suit that James was planning to wear was burned in the fire, but a family friend stepped up and offered a whole new tuxedo, with shoes to match.

"I can't thank her [enough] from the absolute bottom of my heart," she said.

James Collins, 18, was given a suit to wear by a family friend. (Submitted by Loretta Collins)

She's trying to give her son one day to celebrate his accomplishments without thinking about what he just lost.

"He's made me prouder than ever," she said. "Just to focus on him for one day, because he deserves that more than anything."

The fire was a "total freak accident," Collins said. It started when a stove burner was accidentally bumped on, lighting an appliance resting on the stovetop.

The flames spread to the rest of the house within minutes. The house was not insured.

Two dogs and a cat died in the fire. Other family pets, including a German shepherd, made it out.

Since Mother's Day, Collins says she's been overwhelmed with calls and messages, each one an offer to help.

Collins, her husband, son and two daughters are now all living in a pair of motel rooms in Gander. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The family has received aid from the Red Cross, and was offered a few free nights at the Country Inn Motel in Gander to get back on their feet.

There have also been fundraisers and gifts of clothing and shoes from neighbours, relatives and friends.

"I'm overwhelmed with so much good that's still in the world, and I just want to thank each and every person, big or small," Collins said. "It all helped.

"I learned that I had more friends than I thought, definitely."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador