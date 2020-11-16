For David Pomeroy, singing opera is like being a rock star

Operatic tenor David Pomeroy says there's no feeling quite like performing in an opera: being on stage in full costume, with other singers and a live orchestra.

"It takes me back to being a teenager as the frontman in a rock and roll band," said Pomeroy.

"There's no better feeling than standing on stage and making this music and singing out from your stomach and from your heart."

Longtime recording dream

Over his several decade career, Pomeroy has had a number of opportunities for perform with a "band" on his home turf, in St. John's, with the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra and its music director, Marc David.

This past February, in a brief window of time between January's massive snowstorm and the COVID-19 pandemic, Pomeroy and the NSO were able to fulfil a longtime dream to do a recording project together.

The result is the album Great Tenor Arias.

Tenor David Pomeroy performs during a recording session with members of the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra and musical director Marc David. (Submitted by Greg Locke)

Opera favourites

The album features some of Pomeroy's favourite arias, such as the French aria Pourquoi Me Reveiller, from Massenet's opera Werther, as well as some audience favourites such as Nessun Dorma, from Puccini's opera Turandot.

Pomeroy usually has a busy career working at opera houses all over the world, but since the pandemic, he's been at home in St. John's. He said he misses performing, but he was glad he was able to spend more time on album production and promotion.

Pomeroy said Great Tenor Arias has been well received, and the first shipment of CDs has already sold out.

"It is spectacular to see how many Newfoundlanders support me and the NSO and Marc David," said Pomeroy.

Not quite live performing...

As for the audiences who can't get out to hear the NSO or Pomeroy in person these days?

"Well, you can buy my CD and go home and listen to it on full blast," said Pomeroy with a laugh.

LISTEN I Great Tenor Arias by David Pomeroy and the NSO

Weekend AM 16:48 An operatic recording made during a dramatic year Operatic tenor David Pomeroy and the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Marc David, recorded an album, Great Tenor Arias, during a short period of calm between the storms of 2020. 16:48

