Controversial Liberal minister Dave Gilbert dead
Fraud conviction tarnished political career
Dave Gilbert, a politician who helped the Liberals sweep back into power in Newfoundland and Labrador's legislature in 1989, has died.
Gilbert represented the south coast district of Burgeo–Bay d'Espoir for almost 11 years, starting in 1985.
Four years later, he served in Clyde Wells's first cabinet, holding the portfolio of transportation and works.
Gilbert was an early supporter of Jean Chrétien, and helped his campaign for the Liberal leadership in 1990.
Gilbert found himself in rough waters on several occasions. In 1995, a jury convicted him and his son Scott of defrauding the Bank of Nova Scotia and their own car dealership in Grand Falls-Windsor of $30,000.
Gilbert maintained through the drawn-out ordeal that he meant no wrong in the transfer of money from the company to his son, so that he could buy land for a house.
"I can say from the bottom of my heart [that] I didn't think I was breaking the law," he told Supreme Court in 1995.
Gilbert — who was fined $5,000 and put on probation — retired from politics shortly before the 1996 election.
Born in the since-resettled Placentia Bay community of Haystack, Gilbert was active in Grand Falls-Windsor business and political circles before getting elected to the House of Assembly.
A funeral for Gilbert is scheduled for St. James United Church in St. John's on Thursday at 10 a.m.
