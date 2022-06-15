Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador

PC Leader David Brazil recovering from 'medical event'

The Opposition party says MHA Barry Petten will take over Brazil's duties in the meantime.

Opposition says MHA Barry Petten will take over in the meantime

Matt McCann · CBC News ·
Interim PC Leader David Brazil is recovering from what the party is calling a 'medical event.' (Peter Cowan/CBC)

The interim leader of the province's Official Opposition is recovering from what the party is calling a "medical event."

In a press release sent by the Newfoundland and Labrador PC Party on Tuesday afternoon, David Brazil said he was taken to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's early Monday morning.

The release did not offer any details on the nature of the medical event.

"I am in good spirits, but will need time to recover," reads Brazil's statement. "My family and I appreciate the support we have received to date, but at this time I ask for privacy as the recovery process continues."

In the release, Brazil — also the MHA for Conception Bay East-Bell Island — said Conception Bay South MHA Barry Petten will take over for him in the House of Assembly.

The House is sitting at a renovated Colonial Building this week. 

Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote is scheduled to give the throne speech Wednesday afternoon, officially opening the latest session of the House.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now