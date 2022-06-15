PC Leader David Brazil recovering from 'medical event'
Opposition says MHA Barry Petten will take over in the meantime
The interim leader of the province's Official Opposition is recovering from what the party is calling a "medical event."
In a press release sent by the Newfoundland and Labrador PC Party on Tuesday afternoon, David Brazil said he was taken to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's early Monday morning.
The release did not offer any details on the nature of the medical event.
"I am in good spirits, but will need time to recover," reads Brazil's statement. "My family and I appreciate the support we have received to date, but at this time I ask for privacy as the recovery process continues."
In the release, Brazil — also the MHA for Conception Bay East-Bell Island — said Conception Bay South MHA Barry Petten will take over for him in the House of Assembly.
The House is sitting at a renovated Colonial Building this week.
Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote is scheduled to give the throne speech Wednesday afternoon, officially opening the latest session of the House.
