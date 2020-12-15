Dave Lane leaves St. John's city council, pleads patience with bike plan

Dave Lane left St. John's city council Monday night, thanking colleagues for helping him during his time in office and asking those against the contentious bike plan to continue to work with the city.

In a nine-minute address in council chambers, the councillor-at-large talked about the highlights of his seven-year council career, spending a large chunk of his time talking about the bike plan.

"A great deal of unnecessary fear, I think, has been instilled in the public — that council's intent is to destroy walking trails and naturalized areas to the benefit of cyclists," Lane said, reading from prepared notes.

"While I've made many efforts to correct this information, it bears repeating today: council will not destroy our existing public amenities."

First elected in 2013 Lane announced earlier this year he would be stepping down from council after moving with his growing family to Torbay.

Rather than call a byelection, which would have cost taxpayers money, he opted to stay on after an urging from Mayor Danny Breen to present this year's budget — the third for Lane.

But it wasn't easy, he said.

"These last several months have probably been the most challenging of my time on council," he said.

Lane — who said he was told by former councillor Bruce Tilley that he came into council "full of piss and vinegar" — highlighted the work he had accomplished over the past seven years in what he referred to as "the four Bs": business, budget, bikes and buses.

"We had the most extensive budget engagement process ever for the 2018 to 2020 budget cycle. We've had the smooth implementation of the Water Street infrastructure project, a process I believe should be used as a case study for cities around the world," he said.

"We made meaningful updates to our city's election campaign rules and enhanced council transparency through online streaming of meetings and access to agendas, minutes and voting records."

However, much like when he was a rookie councillor, bike lanes are still at the forefront of his mind.

In 2013 there wasn't much support in council chambers for cyclists, he said.

"I felt like a lone voice advocating for improved cycling infrastructure," said Lane.

"Ironically, it was public complaints about bike lanes that gave me the momentum to set up a bike task force, who ultimately recommended council create a new bike plan."

The new bike plan has become a hot button issue in St. John's with multiple user groups launching petitions about what should be done with the trails around St. John's.

While the plan has called for widening and paving trails, beginning with the Kelly's Brook trail system, Lane said he understands the concerns from all sides.

"It's important we all come together to work through this collaboratively," he said.

"We will discuss our options for trail routes and surface types, discover what the obstacles are, what we have to work around and agree what are the no-go ideas and maybe have some 'aha' moments as well."

Lane added an upcoming engagement process will give residents a chance to have their say.

"We can all benefit by sharing our voices and truly listening to one and other," he said.

"That is so important and so much more productive to focus on what we can build together."

With Lane stepping down, Ward 4 Coun. Ian Froude will take on the task of being the representative for cycling issues.

As Lane leaves council, just as when he joined in 2013, bike lanes are on his mind. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Lane also thanked his family, friends and those who voted him into a seat at city hall.

"I'm deeply honoured that thousands of you in your uniquely democratic right to vote selected me as your preferred candidate to represent your interests at this level of government," he said.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your trust and support."

Lane's chair will stay empty for a while. Under the Municipal Elections Act, if a council seat is vacant for less than 12 months, a byelection doesn't need to be held. The next municipal election is scheduled for September 2021.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador