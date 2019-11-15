What's it like photographing Obama? Quick, says Dave Howells

After a lengthy photojournalism career capturing politicians and celebrities, Dave Howells never expected that relocating to St. John's would bring him face to face for the first time with one of the most recognizable men on the planet: former U.S. president Barack Obama.

When Obama made a speaking tour stop at Mile One Centre in St. John's earlier this week, Howells was hired to take the official photos — using the same lens he used to photograph Obama at the 2012 Democratic National Convention.

"This was a step back into my old life," Howells said.

"It's funny because, this is the strange thing, I did a lot of American politics and I photographed a bunch of very famous people close up … but I've never done that with President Obama. I'd only been at a distance with big lenses," Howells said.

The moment Obama walks on stage is a great opportunity for a first shot, David Howells says. (Submitted by David Howells)

Howells, formerly based in New York City and the United Kingdom, said his career has taken an unexpected twist since coming to St. John's in 2012.

"The strange thing about Newfoundland is, all sorts of strange opportunities seem to happen to me here — the whales and the Torngats and all the rest of these sorts of things — and so after sort of retiring out of the news business, here I am sitting with him for half an hour in St. John's."

At the previous political conventions Howells photographed Obama from afar, and worked the whole night.

For the Mile One stop, he had five minutes.

"This has always been the way. You have no time to do anything, ever," Howells said.

Howells holds his lens that has photographed world leaders, celebrities, and, most recently, Obama. (Paula Gale/CBC)

"I guess they don't want a long-haired British guy roaming around with two giant cameras, clocking people in the back of the head and causing general mayhem."

Howells's equipment went through a rigorous security check with a secret service before he was allowed to get going in Mile One.

After spending a half hour photographing Obama with VIP ticket holders, Howells had to rush through the stadium to get to a spot where he could snap Obama coming on stage.

"You end up running through the catacombs of Mile One to get to the certain entrance that you have to come in, where there's a handler who's in charge of you, and you don't do anything they don't want you to do — they are the law," Howells said.

"When he comes in, the crowd goes nuts and he's waving to everybody — and that's always a good shot to start off with."

Then the countdown was on, and Howells had five minutes to snap as many frames as he could before getting a tap on the shoulder telling him it's time to move.

Obama talks to Cobb at Mile One Centre in St. John's on Tuesday. (Submitted by David Howells)

Sadly, Howells said, he didn't get to take in the speech; instead, he headed backstage to get to work processing the photos, which needed to be approved and released by the time Obama finished speaking an hour later.

Howells said the rushed nature of photographing world leaders is pretty standard.

"The shortest one I ever did was three seconds and five frames with [former British] prime minister Gordon Brown in a hotel room at one o'clock in the morning," he said.

The next shortest session was with another former U.S. president, George W. Bush. Howells said he had 60 seconds to take photos before he got the standard tap on the shoulder, telling him his photo time was up.

"And then he proceeded to talk with me about photography for 15 minutes," Howells said.

"I was sitting there going, why couldn't I have those 15 minutes? But as my wife always says, you got 15 minutes to mess it up."

While Howells joked that's going to be the title of his autobiography someday — 15 Minutes To Mess It Up — it was both nice and surreal to get his first-ever one-on-one session with Obama.

Cobb welcomed Obama, who is from Hawaii, and described him as a 'fellow islander.' (Submitted by David Howells)

"He comes across, shakes your hand. 'Hi, I'm Dave,' 'Hi, I'm President Obama,'" Howells said, adding the former president was an old hand at the process.

"He's superb at this, he understands. He looks at you, you do five or six frames, and he immediately starts talking and then onto the next person without anybody ever feeling they're being rushed through. It's very, very clever how he does it."

Obama and Cobb sit on chairs handmade in Fogo, Cobb's hometown. (Submitted by David Howells)

