St. John's man completes cross-country trip on a unicycle

One is the loneliest number when you are crossing the country on a unicycle all by yourself.

For the last four months, that's been Dave Cox's life.

Originally from St. John's, Cox set out from Victoria, B.C., in the spring with hopes of making it back to his hometown with just one wheel underneath him.

On a trip like that, "you get used to pretty much anything," Cox laughed.

It's not as hard as you'd think, Cox said.

Going uphill is very similar to going uphill on a bicycle in low gear. Going downhill, however, things get much harder.

"I can't just free-wheel it," Cox said. He can't take his feet off and coast, because his feet have to actually be on the pedals and moving as the tire goes around.

One last leg

On Sunday, he made it back to his parents house in the centre of St. John's. All along the way, he's been collecting stickers from each province he's completed and sticking them to his unicycle. While it's laden with a piece from every other province, Cox's unicycle didn't have a Newfoundland and Labrador sticker when he arrived at CBC's studios on Monday morning.

"There's no Newfoundland sticker yet, because I haven't finished," he said.

Dave Cox said travelling downhill is actually harder, since you can't take your feet off the pedals and coast. (Dave Cox)

On Monday evening, he'll ride up the steep and winding hills to Cape Spear — the most easterly tip of the province — to complete his journey.

It will be a challenge, but nothing compared to the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, where the roads shoot up at a steeper grade than the Rocky Mountains. That struggle is still fresh in his mind.

"Anything pales in comparison to the Cabot Trail honestly," he said. "Once you ride up the Cabot Trail you can do anything."

Kindness and hospitality

The entire way across the country, Cox said he only accepted a ride once, for about 20 kilometres, when road paving made for tough conditions.

He sometimes took longer routes, to reach places he's always wanted to go. In New Brunswick, for example, he went to the Bay of Fundy to ride his unicycle on the sea floor during low tide.

He was met with hospitality all across the nation, crashing with friends, or friends of friends, or new friends found using a couchsurfing app called WarmShowers.

When he made it to the ferry terminal in North Sydney, N.S., he ran into another act of kindness.

"I don't want to get anyone in trouble, but the person at the ferry was so impressed they comped my ticket," he laughed.

Once he landed in Port aux Basques, N.L., Cox opted for an unconventional route across the island to St. John's.

Rather than ride the 900 kilometres along the Trans-Canada Highway, he took the province's ferry service across the south coast, which serves tiny, rural towns situated on the ocean.

"It's a way of life that's totally disappearing in this province," he said. "These communities without roads, and just the way that they work. I met a guy in his 60s who got his driver's licence two years ago because he didn't need a car up until now."

Cox will complete his journey to Cape Spear just before sunset on Monday. Then he'll take some time to relax before heading back to his current home in Toronto, and returning to work.

There, he will comb through hours of footage to piece together a documentary on his travel across Canada, to help give others a better idea of what it's like to do the trip on one wheel, while relying on the kindness of friends and strangers.

"The biggest outcome for me is I've just kind of realized how important family and community and all that stuff is," he said. "The friendliness of the people, and some of the family gatherings I've been with. I just kind of dropped into someone's life for a little bit. I know I'm going to be spending some time when I get back to Toronto encouraging more of that in my life."

