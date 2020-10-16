Dave Aker cleared by HR investigation, back on the job as Mount Pearl mayor

Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker is back on the job, three months after he stepped aside pending the results of an investigation under the city's respectful-workplace policy.

Aker declined interview requests Friday, but issued a written statement earlier this week.

"I fully participated in the investigation process and now, with this behind us, I am looking forward to getting our city to a better place," Aker's statement noted.

"I am committed to learning from this investigation, and I see great opportunities for me, as your mayor, and all of council to improve how we work together to support our city. I am committed to improving how we work together."

Andrea Power — one of two councillors dismissed for allegedly colluding with Steve Kent while a harassment probe was underway into the city's former top bureaucrat — had accused the mayor of harassment and misogyny.

Power said Aker made pig-like sounds at one woman, and made a reference to another woman's weight.

According to the city, an independent probe found the claims against Aker were mostly unsubstantiated, and did not constitute harassment.

The investigator stated on one occasion a joke was made that would be considered a minor breach in terms of harassment, but concluded the joke was made out of carelessness and not malice.

In a statement, city council says it has been a learning experience for everyone, and close attention must be paid to ensure a respectful workplace for employees and council.

