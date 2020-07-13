Mount Pearl mayor stepping aside as misconduct allegations investigated

In the latest twist in the ongoing turmoil at Mount Pearl's city hall, the mayor has announced he is temporarily stepping aside while allegations against him made under the city's respectful workplace policy are investigated.

In a statement released Monday evening, Dave Aker says he intends to "co-operate fully" with an investigation, the result of a former councillor's intention to file a complaint.

"I believe in the processes outlined in our policies and you can expect my full participation and respect for the confidentiality of that process," wrote Aker in his statement.

In late June, Andrea Power, one of two councillors dismissed for alleged conflict-of-interest violations in the harassment investigation of former chief administrative officer Steve Kent, accused Aker of harassment and misogyny. She said she intended to file a complaint under the city's respectful workplace policy.

During the council meeting in which she was voted out, Power said Aker had oinked at a woman and made reference to another female councillor's weight.

In Aker's statement Monday, he said the past few months have been "very challenging" for the city, staff and council.

"I believe that we can all learn from this experience; in every investigation there is new learning for everyone. I look forward to participating and through that process restoring the trust and confidence of our residents," he wrote.

Aker declined an interview request from CBC, saying he would not comment while the investigation is ongoing. In a statement, the City of Mount Pearl confirmed it has retained an external investigator to review the allegations.

"We take these issues very seriously and are committed to ensuring we have a fair and objective process for addressing this current situation," said Deputy Mayor Jim Locke in the statement.

