Private information of 7,500 people stolen in Nunatsiavut government cyberattack

The autonomous Inuit government of Labrador is dealing with a cyberattack affecting thousands of its members.

The Nunatsiavut government says it became aware of the breach on July 24, when Advanced Data Systems, the company it contracts to maintain its databases, said someone had hacked into its networks.

There was a wide range of information stored on the ADS networks, including:

39 social insurance numbers.

Names, addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth for the entire Nunatsiavut membership base.

Provincial medical care plan numbers and in-depth details about medical trips for those who receive assistance with health costs not covered by the MCP.

Detailed information on those who received assistance for post-secondary education, including how much money they make, names and dates of birth for family members, student ID numbers, living and education expenses, and any mental health or medical issues that affect their schooling.

The release says Nunatsiavut government will contact people directly if their SINs were affected.

It also references negotiations with hackers, though it's not immediately clear if the government paid a ransom for the information that was breached. The release says ADS advised the Nunatsiavut government in August that it had negotiated with the hacker for the deletion of all accessed data. However, Nunatsiavut says it "cannot be sure that the hacker really deleted the data and therefore is letting the public know about what happened."

The release says there's no indication material involved in the breach has been used by the hackers and that the government and Advanced Data Systems are "doing everything possible to stop this from happening again and will keep working to ensure such information is better protected."