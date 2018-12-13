Truck barely avoids head-on crash on C.B.S. bypass, captured on dashcam video

Dashcam video captured what was nearly a head-on collision on the Conception Bay South bypass Wednesday.

In the video, a driver passes another car and moves their truck into the right lane just in time to avoid a collision.

The video was posted on Twitter late Wednesday by Scott Martin, who tagged the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in the tweet and said the near-miss on Peacekeepers Way happened late Wednesday morning.

Check out this idiot on Peacekeeper's Way...Almost hit my wife head-on. This footage is from her dashcam today, late morning. Is there anyway we can ID this idiot? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RNC_PoliceNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RNC_PoliceNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/OW5v6bhwCW">pic.twitter.com/OW5v6bhwCW</a> —@scottmartin12

"Is there any way we can ID this idiot?" he wrote.

Tina Martin, Scott Martin's wife, was driving, the only one in the car around 11:50 a.m. heading back to work after an early lunch break.

"Before I knew it there's a truck coming in my lane, passing another vehicle, coming towards me. Not a great feeling to see such a thing coming towards you," Tina Martin told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

The car being passed moved over to give the truck room, and Martin did the same, but there wasn't much room.

It's terrible to say, I didn't care what happened to him. - Tina Martin

"When he finally does get in next to that little car, the truck does swerve a little bit. He's, I guess, trying to maintain control of the vehicle, but I don't know what his point was in doing such a thing. It's not like we were driving extremely slow and holding him up."

All she was thinking, she said, was that she hoped the truck driver didn't hit her or the other car.

"It's terrible to say, I didn't care what happened to him. I was just, 'don't hit me, don't hit the other vehicle,' because it's his responsibility. I just thought it was stupid driving."

'No dangerous sections of road'

Martin and her husband posted the video to Twitter and Facebook, and she said she disagreed with someone who responded that it's a dangerous stretch of road.

"There are no dangerous sections of road. If you follow the rules of the road and be a decent driver and just abide by those rules — then no one has to get hurt."

The C.B.S. bypass wasn't the only road with drivers flouting the rules.

The RNC said 25 drivers were caught speeding — in just an hour and a half — on the new Team Gushue Highway extension on Wednesday afternoon, as wind and snow were reducing visibility.

We have been speaking to Santa about the 25 drivers who were just caught speeding on the new Team Gushue HY extension this afternoon. He advised he’s making changes to his naughty list. In the meantime, and in the spirit of giving, we handed out 25 speeding tickets <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a>. —@RNC_PoliceNL

Police said they were "speaking to Santa" about the speeders.

"He advised he's making changes to his naughty list," tweeted the RNC.

