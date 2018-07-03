Driver forced off road after school bus passed on solid line

A woman driving to work last Thursday says she was forced onto the shoulder of the road after a truck crossed a solid line and passed a school bus.

Connie Penney Slade captured the frightening incident on the dashcam of her vehicle around 7:25 a.m. on the last day of school.

She was driving between Blackhead and Adam's Cove in Conception Bay North when the near collision happened.

Penney Slade said she contacted police and provided them with a copy of the dashcam footage.

She also spoke with the driver of the bus, who said he quickly drove near the shoulder when he noticed the truck attempting to pass him. Penney Slade said there were 11 students on the bus, which was headed to the town of Victoria.

No one was hurt.

The RCMP Harbour Grace detachment is investigating and a spokesperson said the driver has not yet been identified.