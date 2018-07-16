Near-miss in rainy weather the latest dashcam video showing dangerous driving

Another dashcam video highlights dangerous driving in the province — this time during rainy weather.

In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday, a car on the Outer Ring Road in St. John's fishtailed then spun into the other lane and ended up stopped, facing in the wrong direction, narrowly avoiding a collision.

The driver, who said in her post that the video was taken shortly after the other vehicle passed hers, can be heard afterwards saying, "You need to slow down, sweetheart."

"I was only doing 110 [km/hr]," the driver of the other vehicle responded.

The speed limit on the road is 100 km/h.

